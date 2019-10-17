|
Johanna C. Jackert nee Wellssow. Age 90. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Passed away October 15, 2019. Born on October 30, 1928 in Eventine, Pomerania, Germany. Immigrated in 1957 from Germany to Chicago. Wife for 31 years of the late Werner Jackert. Mother of Juergen (Bonita), Thomas (Priscilla), Michael and Carola Jackert. Grandmother of Thomas, Erika, Claudia and Maxwell. Daughter of the late Anna nee Frenz and Paul Wellssow. Sister of Ursel (late Horst) Trubel and the late Paul Wellssow and Ilse (late Otto) Breiter. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mother in-law of Heather Trusty Jackert. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday October 19th from 12:00 noon until time of funeral services 4:00 pm. Burial private. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 17, 2019