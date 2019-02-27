|
John A. Scariano, age 103. Longtime Park Forest resident, born and raised on Chicago's Westside. Retired in 1980 after a long career in dairy operations with Bowman Dairy. After retirement he worked 15 years for the Cook County Sheriff's Dept. at the Markham Courthouse. At the tender age of 80, he began a 17-year career with Rich Township, where he proudly worked to age 97. John enjoyed dancing til' the ripe old age of 95. Loving husband of the late Anne nee Rome. Father of Pamela Scariano and Pauline Walker. Grandfather of Amy (Venu Bolesetty) Walker, Annie and Sam (Catie) Walker. Great grandfather of Veda Bolisetty. Brother of the late Marie (late Frank) Makowski, Anthony (late Leah) and Joseph (late Shirley) Scariano. Uncle and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday February 28th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday morning 9:15 AM to St. Irenaeus Church, 78 Cherry St., Park Forest. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 27, 2019