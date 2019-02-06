|
John C. 'Jack' Dakes, age 92, World War II Navy Veteran; beloved husband of the late Dorthea; loving Father of Craig (Kathryn) Dakes; cherished Grandpa of Dawn (Michael) Sulkowski, Christine (Scott) MacCormack and Donna (Steve) VanDyke; dearest Great-Grandpa of Sean, Tyler, Neil, Andrew, Dyllon and Ryan. Visitation Thursday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Service Friday 10 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-532-3100
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 6, 2019