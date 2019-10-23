Daily Southtown Obituaries
John D. "Jack" Reidy, age 83, beloved best friend and husband for 40 years to Cynthia, nee Daniel. Loving father of Patricia (Thomas) Hanley, John D. Reidy, the late James (Cathy) Reidy, Janet (David) Carlson, Natalie Pinski, and Kenneth Pinski. Cherished grandfather of Charlotte (Larry) Moore, Christine (Scott) Thorsen, Michael (Bridget) Hanley; Tiffany Reidy and Preston Reidy; Kalailey, Anjalie, Xavia Reidy; Heather Pinski, Christopher (Vicki) Pinski, Joshua Pinski, Angela Pinski, and Abbey Carlson. Dearest great-grandfather of Ryan and Kate Thorsen; Braeden and Gavin Moore; Claire Hanley; and Athena, Titus, Matejo, Nathan, Gabino, and Noah. Dear brother of the late William (Loretta) and the late Paul Reidy. Fond brother-in-law of Kathy (Joe) Ronkowski, Camie (Al) Corleone, and Annette Daniel. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of IBEW for 65 years. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com

Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 23, 2019
