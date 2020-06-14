Capt. John E. Day (USNR ret.) passed on May 27, 2020. A life-long resident of the Chicago area, John, known to all as Jack, reached the honorable age of 101 years and four months. Jack is survived by six loving nieces and nephews, Alice Burk (Robert), John McClenahan (Linda), Barbara Linnihan (John), Cheryl Kuba (Robert), Dick Day (Carol), and John E. Day 111 (Lynn). He also has nine great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great nieces and one great-great-nephew. Scott Kintz and fiancé Danielle Campanella, along with Scott's children Kacey, Kaitlyn, and Collin, were Jack's extended family for the last 25 years, filling his life with heartfelt compassion, kindness, and support. Evans Ronshausen is Jack's surviving cousin. Jack was preceded in death by his parents John E. Day and Emma Ronshausen, his sister Dorothy McClenahan (Stewart), and brothers Richard A. Day (Mildred), and Donald E. Day. He had spent his life with dedicated service to many individuals and organizations-a man who delivered superlative guidance to hundreds of members of the Boy Scouts of America. Additionally, and most proudly, in all matters, seaworthy to community and country. To name a few of the most important to him were, The Navy League of the United States, The SSN 721 USS Chicago, its 721 Club of The Union League, The Sea Scouts and members of The MV Manatra. He was always supporting the men and women of the US Navy, plus years with employees and family who sailed with him aboard the boats on Chicago's Navy Pier waterfront. His commitment to service for his country had Jack retiring as a Captain from the US Naval Reserve. He was inducted into active service twice, during WW11, and served in Japan and the Korea War. Jack also studied at Cornell University with the Armed Forces. Jack served at the highest level in all of these endeavors. His commitment to God was evident with his service to the First Presbyterian Church of Homewood on many boards and working tirelessly to raise funds for the church's new pipe organ. He also served as a mentor for Glenwood Academy. He significantly changed many young persons' lives by acceptance, listening, and challenges to them to make good decisions. This was accomplished with humor and many, many stories. Certainly, always with an ethical, positive approach. Each task he took on had the foundation of integrity. Jack received a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering (BSME) degree in 1941 from Purdue University. In 2018 Purdue honored Jack with the Outstanding Mechanical Engineer Award. Following the path of engineering, Jack began, what would become a lengthy career, at Commonwealth Edison in Chicago in 1941, and retired as a Sales Engineer from Com Ed in 1984. A memorial service for John E. Day will take place at a later time. Burial is private. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 14, 2020.