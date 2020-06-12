John H. Jones
John H. Jones, age 87, passed away June 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores M. Jones for 51 years. Devoted father of Kevin (Jodie), Ken (Linda), Dan (Cindy) and the late Russell. Cherished grandfather of Josh, Blake, Bailey, Jacob, Jessica and Jordan. Dearest uncle of Donald, Michael, Jodi and Robert. Proud godfather of Janet Banas. John was a longtime Hometown resident and recent resident of the Holy Family Villa.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Visitation and Funeral Service is Private. Interment Private at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in John's name may be made to Episcopal Church of the Holy Nativity, 9300 S. Pleasant Avenue, Chicago, IL 60643. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
