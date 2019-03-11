Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Neff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. "Jack" Neff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John H. "Jack" Neff Obituary
(78) resided in Matteson Illinois, died on March 8, 2019 ending his two year battle with Leukemia. Proceeding in death who awaits Jack includes his oldest son John Jr. and oldest grand-daughter, Kelly. Jack is survived by Donna, his wife of 58 years: known as "Uncle Jack" or "Jack" from nieces and nephews over 4 generations as well as the countless of the masses who passed through the Neff home in Oak Lawn. Jack's oldest living son, Joseph (wife, Katherine, grandson John) and youngest son, James (grand-daughters: Kaedyn and Danica). Jack proudly drove as a 705 and 731 Union Truck driver logging unknown local miles while previously, honorably serving with the Army Reserve Airborne Ranger 101st from January 5, 1959 through November 15th 1966. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be grateful. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3-9 PM. Funeral service Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now