(78) resided in Matteson Illinois, died on March 8, 2019 ending his two year battle with Leukemia. Proceeding in death who awaits Jack includes his oldest son John Jr. and oldest grand-daughter, Kelly. Jack is survived by Donna, his wife of 58 years: known as "Uncle Jack" or "Jack" from nieces and nephews over 4 generations as well as the countless of the masses who passed through the Neff home in Oak Lawn. Jack's oldest living son, Joseph (wife, Katherine, grandson John) and youngest son, James (grand-daughters: Kaedyn and Danica). Jack proudly drove as a 705 and 731 Union Truck driver logging unknown local miles while previously, honorably serving with the Army Reserve Airborne Ranger 101st from January 5, 1959 through November 15th 1966. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be grateful. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3-9 PM. Funeral service Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225. Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary