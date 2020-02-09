|
John J. Capps age 78 a lifelong time resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on February 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Louis J. and Ursula (nee Sobut) Capps. Loving husband to the late Helen (nee Pawlowski) 1990. Loving twin brother Louis F.; cherished step father to Debbie (Mark) Cladis and Louise Bosta; adoring grandfather to Daniel and Maryssa Cladis. John graduated from Bloom High School in 1959, attended Quincy College, served proudly in the U.S. Army as a M.P. in France and was a construction laborer. John was also was a 50 year member of Local 5 and Secretary of the Polish American Club for 22 years. John loved to play golf and was proud to score a hole in one at Lincoln Oaks Golf Course on June 28, 2002.
Arrangements were entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment was at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago on February 8, 2020. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 9, 2020