Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
John J. Griffin Obituary
Devoted husband of Jean, nee Schapen, for over 54 years; Loving father of John, Sherri (Jon) Lunny, Jill (Daniel) Scarnavack, Michael (Kara), David (Jennifer), and Kelli; Proud Grandpa of 18, and Great-Grandpa of one; Beloved brother of the late Donald (Maggie), and the late Peggy; Dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many; Lifelong member of Local 130 Plumbers Union; Former 19th Ward Precinct Captain, and Ridge Beverly Little League Commissioner and Coach; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to at stjude.org/memorial,would be appreciated. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 22, 2019
