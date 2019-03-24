Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Germaine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hardek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Hardek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Hardek Obituary
Proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War, serving on the Ski Patrol in Japan, Former Trustee of the Village of Oak Lawn and successful Businessman. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Watson). Loving father of Sharon (late Michael) Cohen, John Jr. (Ann) Hardek & MariAnn (Anthony) Zalduendo. Cherished grandfather of Zachary, Jonathan, Morgan & Madison Cohen, Bridget, Marianne & John III Hardek, Catalina, Nicholas & Ava Zalduendo. Fond brother of Robert (Rose) Hardek, Edward Hardek & and the late Diane (late Frank) Kralj. Kind uncle and dear friend of many. Visitation Sunday, March 24th from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Monday, March 25th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Germaine Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now