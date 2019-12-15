|
Of Frankfort, IL, formerly of Olympia Fields, passed away on December 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Florence and John Joyce of Lemont, IL. Loved husband and best friend of Barbara Joyce (Perry). Loved father of Michael (Donna) Joyce, Tallahassee, FL. Mark (Mary) Joyce, Frankfort, IL. and John (Corinne) Joyce, San Francisco, CA. Loved and special grandfather of Michael Joyce, David Joyce, and Joseph Zupancic. Loved uncle of Lauren (Dennis) Wiley; loved great uncle and grandfather figure of Luke Wiley and Hannah Wiley; also survived by numerous loving cousins and friends. Jim was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, DePaul University, and was employed at South Chicago Community (Trinity) Hospital, Michael Reese Health Plan, and Humana, Inc. He served in the United States Army at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. He was a parishioner and organist at Infant Jesus of Prague Parish for 45 years. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, December 21st from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Private entombment at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148, or Misericordia Children's Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 15, 2019