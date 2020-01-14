|
|
John J. Kuipers, age 90, U.S. Army Korean Veteran, beloved husband for 63 years to the late Bernice, nee Baar (2013). Loving father of Kurt, Scott, Paul (Elaine) Kuipers and Heidi Zylstra. Cherished grandfather of Adam and Heather (fiancé Joe Eminger) Kuipers; Timothy, Elizabeth and Ashley Zylstra. Dearest great-grandfather of Brynn and Emerson. Dear brother of the late Marty (late Marge), and the late Bernie (late Connie). Fond brother-in-law of the late George (late Marilyn) Baar. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:30 PM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL 60462. Burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to Evangelical Child and Family Agency or Trinity Christian College preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 14, 2020