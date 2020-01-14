Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kuipers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Kuipers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Kuipers Obituary
John J. Kuipers, age 90, U.S. Army Korean Veteran, beloved husband for 63 years to the late Bernice, nee Baar (2013). Loving father of Kurt, Scott, Paul (Elaine) Kuipers and Heidi Zylstra. Cherished grandfather of Adam and Heather (fiancé Joe Eminger) Kuipers; Timothy, Elizabeth and Ashley Zylstra. Dearest great-grandfather of Brynn and Emerson. Dear brother of the late Marty (late Marge), and the late Bernie (late Connie). Fond brother-in-law of the late George (late Marilyn) Baar. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:30 PM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL 60462. Burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to Evangelical Child and Family Agency or Trinity Christian College preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now