Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rudy's at Balagio Restaurant,
17501 S. Dixie Hwy.,
Homewood, IL
John J. Salin age 60, passed away peacefully in Tiskilwa, IL, after a long battle with cancer. Longtime resident of Chicago Heights and Chicago's Roseland area. Former husband and dear friend of Brenda Swearingen, who gave such loving care during his illness. Son of the late Antoinette nee Rago and Armand Salin. Brother of Arlene, Nancy, Matthew and Steve (Norma) Salin, Debra Mucha, Thomas Salin and the late Armand Salin. Loving "Uncle Johnny" to his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday afternoon July 21st from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rudy's at Balagio Restaurant, 17501 S. Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL. For further service information please contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights, IL. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from June 9 to July 19, 2019
