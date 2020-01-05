|
|
Age 64, passed away battling a longtime illness. Dear ex-husband and friend of Sharon Potter. Fond brother of Beatrice Fodor, Stanley & Michael Jankauskas. Kind uncle of Stephen, Diane, Joseph & Julia and great uncle of Joshua, Alexander & Emilia. John was a hardworking and intelligent man who was an avid sportsman. Funeral services & Interment will be private. Arrangement were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020