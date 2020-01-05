Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jankauskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John James Jankauskas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John James Jankauskas Obituary
Age 64, passed away battling a longtime illness. Dear ex-husband and friend of Sharon Potter. Fond brother of Beatrice Fodor, Stanley & Michael Jankauskas. Kind uncle of Stephen, Diane, Joseph & Julia and great uncle of Joshua, Alexander & Emilia. John was a hardworking and intelligent man who was an avid sportsman. Funeral services & Interment will be private. Arrangement were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -