1/2
John Joseph Hope
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Hope, age 89, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. Hope. Loving father of Thomas (Diane), Constance, Alan (Thresa) Hope, Sharon (Jim) Umland, and Kathie (David) Absher. Cherished grandfather of Bart, Alex, Gabriel, Isaiah, Alyssa, Elijah, Kiera, Allison (Mark) Luster, Kasey, Nicole (Sam) Watkins, Alex (Katie), David Jr (Edyta), Andy (Stephanie), Megan (Aaron) King, and Hannah. Great grandfather of Rowan and Tyler. John was preceded by his siblings; Rose Hunter and Donald Najzieja, and his parents; Joseph and Mary Nadzieja. John proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Illinois Central Railroad after 46 years of service. John will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, Illinois. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church - 3440 Halsted Blvd. Steger, IL. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery - Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Illinois Conservation Foundation appreciated. More Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 15, 2020
Sharon, so sorry to hear. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Karen Pickens
Friend
September 15, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family. Cyril Weber
Cyril Weber
Family
September 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
MR MRS HOCHFELDER
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved