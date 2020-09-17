John Joseph Hope, age 89, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. Hope. Loving father of Thomas (Diane), Constance, Alan (Thresa) Hope, Sharon (Jim) Umland, and Kathie (David) Absher. Cherished grandfather of Bart, Alex, Gabriel, Isaiah, Alyssa, Elijah, Kiera, Allison (Mark) Luster, Kasey, Nicole (Sam) Watkins, Alex (Katie), David Jr (Edyta), Andy (Stephanie), Megan (Aaron) King, and Hannah. Great grandfather of Rowan and Tyler. John was preceded by his siblings; Rose Hunter and Donald Najzieja, and his parents; Joseph and Mary Nadzieja. John proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Illinois Central Railroad after 46 years of service. John will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, Illinois. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church - 3440 Halsted Blvd. Steger, IL. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery - Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Illinois Conservation Foundation appreciated. More Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com