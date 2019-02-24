|
John L. "Jack" Carlson, U.S. Army Veteran, age 84, late of Alsip. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (née Reitz); devoted father of Julie (Kenneth) Pecho, John (Lori) Carlson, Jim (Cathy) Carlson, and Jo Ann (Chris) Manolitsis; proud papa of 10 grandchildren: Niki (Tom) Daviduke, Kenny (Michelle Yang) Pecho, Jason (Gina) Pecho, Jonathan (Melissa) Carlson, Kara (Jeremy) Brzuszkiewicz, Alyssa (Jordan) Gillund, Cody Fuerst, Breanne (Fielding Lockas) Carlson, Catie Carlson, and Krissa Manolitsis; cherished papa Jack of seven great-grandchildren: Jack Daviduke, Olivia Daviduke, Smith Brzuszkiewicz, Leon Pecho, Noah Velasquez, Mia Velasquez, and Jon Luke Carlson; dear brother of the late Darlene Carlson; loving brother-in-law of Pat (late Bernie) Hartigan; kind uncle of Mary (Bob) Powers, and Brian (Katie) Hartigan; special great-uncle of Mae, Ben, and Caydee Powers. Visitation Sunday, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park to St. Terrence Church Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to The . (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 24, 2019