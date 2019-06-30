Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
John Lee Wright Jr. Obituary
John Lee Wright, Jr., age 75, also known as "The House Doctor."

Beloved husband of the late Gail E. Wright nee Berryman. Loving father of Debbie (Michael) Lonergan, Holly (Patrick) Jarzembowski, & Cody Wright. Cherished grandfather of Kyle & Jim Lonergan & Logan, Evie, Camden, & Sawyer Jarzembowski. He was the man who could make anyone smile, but also the strongest man who could accomplish anything. Memorial gathering of Family & Friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Honor Flight Chicago.org appreciated. For service information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019
