Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
John M. Pacholski Obituary
John M. Pacholski. Age 66. Matteson resident formerly of Chicago's Burnside Neighborhood. Born June 30, 1953, passed away January 23, 2020. Graduate of Chicago Vocational High School. Worked at Panduit as a machinist. Son of the late Alice nee Ustryski and John S. Pacholski. Brother of Sandra (Robert) Kruizenga and Linda (late Xavier) Butkiewicz. Uncle to five nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of the late Bette Baron. Services and burial were private. For information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights, 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020
