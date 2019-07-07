Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
John M. Zarlengo Obituary
John M. Zarlengo age 90 lifelong resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on July 4, 2019. Beloved husband to Sally (nee Spotora) for 68 years. Loving father to Maria (Edward) McMahon, John Jr. (Julie) Zarlengo, Paul (Deborah) Zarlengo, Joseph (Karen) Zarlengo, Luanne Zarlengo, Thomas (Mary Lou) Zarlengo, Joan (Jeffrey) Bohlen, Carol (David) Brost and Sharon (Christopher) Kolavo. Beautiful grandfather of 43; great grandfather of 44. John graduated from Bloom High School, class of 1947. John was co-founder of Zarlengo Brothers Asphalt in 1949, and founded John Zarlengo Asphalt in 1971. He celebrated 70 successful years in the asphalt business this year. John also was co-founder of Zarlengo's Italian Ice in 1983 and partners with Thomas Zarlengo for 25 years, in this very popular and successful business. He loved his family, loved his business and loved life thoroughly.

Visitation Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30 A.M.,

St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1515 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 7, 2019
