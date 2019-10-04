Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6850 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park, IL
John "Mac" McCastland, Jr. age 76, US Vietnam Marine Corps Veteran and Ret. Fire Chief and fire service instructor passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Blume); loving father of Michael (Dori), Jeffery, Timothy (Kerri), Stacey (Teri), Jaclyn (Patrick) Curran, Nicole (William III) Lynch and Marie Brown; cherished grandfather of eighteen. John is preceded in death by his parents John, Sr. and Loretta McCastland and his sister Joan (the late Donald) Klein.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5th 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fire service walk thru 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. line-up at 6:30 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn. A visitation will also be on Sunday, October 6th 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb. Funeral Monday, October 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church 6850 W. 159th St. Tinley Park. Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Illinois Fire Service Institute Education and Research Award Fund please visit https://www.fsi.illinois.edu/content/giving/scholarship.cfm

For more information please call 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 4, 2019
