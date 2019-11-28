|
|
John Moro. Age 81. Longtime Glenwood resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Veteran of the Italian Air Force. Immigrated from Vicenza, Italy in 1961. Worked in construction for Burnside Construction and then a Partner at M & G (Moro & Gennarelli) Construction until his retirement. John enjoyed skiing during the winter and biking during the summer. May the powder be fresh and the wind always at your back until we are with you again. Beloved husband for 57 years to Esther nee Nicoli. Loving father of Jerry (Tamara) and Susanne Moro. Proud grandfather of Jeffrey and Steven Moro. Son of the late Madalena nee Bizzotto and Pietro Moro. Brother of Bruna (late Pietro) Nardi and Giorgio (Maria) Moro. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday December 2nd from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from funeral home to St. Kieran Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 28, 2019