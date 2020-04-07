|
John P. Cassano, age 70. Loving brother of the late Mike (Clara) Cassano. Devoted uncle of Robert (Teresa) Cassano and Maria "Mia" (Richard) Singer. "Great uncle Gohn" to Dominic, Gia, Roberto and godfather to Gabriella. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Longtime member of Laborer's Union, active member of Sacred Heart Parish (Palos Hills) and member "Little John" of Chicago Eagles and Ridgewood Motorcycle Clubs. Private funeral service. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made to the nurses and frontline workers at Palos Hospital c/o: Mia Singer, 8714 W. Vail Dr., Palos Hills, Illinois 60465. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 7, 2020