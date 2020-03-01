Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
John P. Delaney Jr.

John P. Delaney Jr. Obituary
John P. Delaney Jr. age 81 of Lynwood, Illinois passed way on February 23, 2020. Loving husband to the late Gladys (1986). Beloved brother to Michael, the late William (Judith) and the late Thomas Delaney. Dear uncle to Mark (Jennifer) and Patrick Delaney; great uncle to Kaitlyn, Aidan and Connor. Good friend Edith 'Edie' Meyers. Preceded in death by his parents John P. Sr. and Ann (nee Janostak) Delaney. John retired as a mail carrier for the Chicago Heights Post Office, a member of the American Legion Post #0131 in Chicago Heights and an Army Veteran.

Visitation Monday, March 2nd from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass at 10:00AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. For info call (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 1, 2020
