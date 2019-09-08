Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
John P. Gebert, Jr. Age 47. Passed away peacefully September 1, 2019. Longtime Glenwood resident. Attended Bloom High School. Son of the late Ruth Ann nee Plummer and John P. Gebert Sr. Brother of Deborah Missal, Cindy (Larry Zorns) Gebert. Uncle of Jack Missal, Jillian Missal, Deseree Gebert and Amanda Gebert. Special and dear friend of Nonita Rekasius and many others. Private interment services were held at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. For further information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 8, 2019
