Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
John P. Malloy

John P. Malloy Obituary
John P. Malloy. Age 80. Longtime Park Forest resident. US. Army and National Guard Veteran. Retired as a Truck Driver from Roadway. Wife of the late Betty Jean nee Harsh. Mother of Bonny (Kevin) Biksacky and James Malloy. Brother of 6 surviving and 2 predeceased brothers and sisters in Salix, Iowa. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday August 31st from 11:00 am until time of funeral service 3:00 pm. Burial Tuesday September 3rd St Joseph Cemetery Salix, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name to NewStar Services, 1005 East End Ave, Chicago Heights, Il, 60411 or newstarservices.org/donate-now/ would be appreciated by the Malloy family. For further service info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 29, 2019
