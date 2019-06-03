Home

John P. Murphy Obituary
John P. Murphy, Korean War Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Graves); loving father of Kathleen (Jim) Schultz, Christopher (Monica), Terry (Shirley), Ann, James (Carol), Mary, Brian (Valerie) and the late John P. Murphy; dear grandfather of Daniel (Sara) Jason (Jessica), Jim (Samantha), Sarah (Dan), C.J., Erika, Keith, Jessica, (Jeff), Katie and Kelly; dearest great grandfather of eight; fond brother of Theresa Janks and Frances Hayes. Visitation Monday 2 to 8 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert The Great Church. Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 3, 2019
