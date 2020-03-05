Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
John R. Gervasi

John R. Gervasi Obituary
John R. Gervasi, 76, of New Lenox, passed peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 with his family by his side. He was beloved husband of Jolane (Miller); loving father of Janelle (Scott) Tracy and Kristen (Rick) Kingery; proud grandfather of Presley; dear brother of Eva (Frank) DeCesare; and loved uncle of Peter (Michelle) DeCesare and Amy (Bob) Lullo. John's love for his family was matched only by their love for him.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL, 60423, with a prayer service from 2-2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020
