John Rosier, US Army WWII Veteran, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Agnes J. Rosier, nee Persenaire (2013), and his sisters Winifred (late John) Eldrenkamp, Betty (late Neil) Poort, and Dorothy (late Rich) Weidenaar, and by his brothers, Frank (late Ann), Martin (late Ann), and George (late Alice). John was the loving father of Debra (Barry) Bandstra and Kimberly (Walter) Ottenhoff, and the cherished "Boppa" of Adam (Lucy) Bandstra, Jonathan Bandstra, Daniel (Mary) Bandstra, Walter IV (Mollie) Ottenhoff and Jane (Joel) Kostelyk, and the devoted great-grandfather of Grady, Stella, Casey, Wally V, Vivi, Peter, James, and John. John will be missed by his sisters-in-law Donna Leo and Phyllis Persenaire, brother-in-law Wendell Yonker, and many devoted nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment with Military Honors, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL. Please arrive at the cemetery by 9:15 a.m. Following the interment on Tuesday a Memorial Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Community Christian Reformed Church, 10415 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Threads, 100 S. Pine St., Suite 145, Zeeland, MI 49464 or Southwest Chicago Christian Schools, 12001 S. Oak Park Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019