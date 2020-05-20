age 79. Veteran U.S. Navy. Retired Pipefitters Local 597. Beloved husband of the late LaVerne Stevens-George. Loving father of John (Kris) George, Richard (Michelle) George, Grace (Paul) Kapala and the late Raymond George. Loving dad to Kim (Terry) Coffey and Sandy Beckmann. Cherished grandfather of Justin, Joshua and Gabriel George, Kate Gleason, Jake and Colin George, Paul, Tom, Becky, Marisa, Stephanie, Daniel and Brian Pfister, Jessica and Rachel Beckmann. Dear brother of Jackie (the late Richard) Bryjak, the late Larry (Rose) George, Sandie (Les) Munyon and the late Linda Riley. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Interment private Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708)781-9212.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 20, 2020.