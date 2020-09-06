John Tierney, age 91, late of Orland Park. Native of County Carlow. Beloved husband of Joan née Rosenthal and the late Angeline née Vaccaro; devoted stepfather of Samantha (Dr. Brent) Chester and Roni (Robert) Jacobs; proud grandfather of 10; dearest great-grandfather of 10; loving son of the late Patrick and Winifred née Agar; cherished brother of Una O'Malley, James Tierney, the late William Tierney, Angela Finan, P.J. Tierney, Madeline Tierney, Ursula Tierney and Mary Colette Fahy; dear godfather of Thomas Patrick Fahy; cousin/brother of Jim Downey; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was an usher at St. Michael Church for 28 years. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com