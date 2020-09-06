1/
John Tierney
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Tierney, age 91, late of Orland Park. Native of County Carlow. Beloved husband of Joan née Rosenthal and the late Angeline née Vaccaro; devoted stepfather of Samantha (Dr. Brent) Chester and Roni (Robert) Jacobs; proud grandfather of 10; dearest great-grandfather of 10; loving son of the late Patrick and Winifred née Agar; cherished brother of Una O'Malley, James Tierney, the late William Tierney, Angela Finan, P.J. Tierney, Madeline Tierney, Ursula Tierney and Mary Colette Fahy; dear godfather of Thomas Patrick Fahy; cousin/brother of Jim Downey; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was an usher at St. Michael Church for 28 years. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 2, 2020
For my brother John. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Love always from your sister Una and family.
Northampton England.
Una O&#8217;Malley
Sister
September 2, 2020
John was a great uncle, friend and mentor. We will miss him so much here. Although, he was unable to visit his home town in later years, his earlier visits were momentous occasions. May his soul rest in peace.
Joseph Downey
Family
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leona Wagner
Acquaintance
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved