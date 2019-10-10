|
|
age 85 years, U.S. Army Vet of the Korean War; beloved husband of the late Geraldine G. "Jeri" nee Rayski; loving father of Monica (Michael M.D.) Tuite, and Brian Shields; Cherished grandfather of Phoebe Tuite; Dearest Brother of Rose (the late James) Rippe, and the late Frank (Barbara, "Bobbie") Shields; John was a long time executive for Florsheim Shoe Company and a lector for over 25 years at St. Irenaeus Church. Visitation Saturday, 10:00 A.M. until time of prayers 12:15 p.m. at Hirsch West End Funeral Home 3501 Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL to St. Irenaeus Church, Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery
For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748 3800 or www.hirschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 10, 2019