Jonna G. James nee Groves. October 7, 2020, Age 75. Late of East Hazel Crest, Beloved wife of Howard R. James. Dear mother of Gail (Barry) Larson and Robert (Julie) James. Cherished grandmother of Amanda and Makailia Larson and Ashley and Zackary James. Loving sister Deborah (Joseph) Eglich. Member of Board of Deacons and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Homewood. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Tuesday, October 13th from 2-8 p.m. Services Wednesday, October 14th, 12:30 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society
, American Diabetes Association
or the First Presbyterian Church of Homewood would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com
or 708-798-5300.