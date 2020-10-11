1/
Jonna Gail James
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonna G. James nee Groves. October 7, 2020, Age 75. Late of East Hazel Crest, Beloved wife of Howard R. James. Dear mother of Gail (Barry) Larson and Robert (Julie) James. Cherished grandmother of Amanda and Makailia Larson and Ashley and Zackary James. Loving sister Deborah (Joseph) Eglich. Member of Board of Deacons and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Homewood. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Tuesday, October 13th from 2-8 p.m. Services Wednesday, October 14th, 12:30 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or the First Presbyterian Church of Homewood would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Reposing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Service
12:30 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
Rest In Peace.
Debbie Eglich
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved