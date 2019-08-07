Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Jose Luis DeJesus Sr. Obituary
Jose Luis DeJesus, Sr. Age 74. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Born and raised in Coamo, Puerto Rico. Retired from Material Service Corporation. Father of Tony Ramos, Jesse (late Maria) Ramos, Sylvia (Steve) Covert, Linda (Keith) Patton, Jose Luis (Joanna) DeJesus Jr, Jose A. DeJesus-Miranda, Marangelis DeJesus-Miranda, Milagros (Arturo) Robles, Juanita (Marcus) Mayes and the late Danny (Lisa) Ramos. Grandfather of 24. Great-grandfather of 11. Brother of 2 living and 5 predeceased brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico. Cherished uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services at funeral home chapel Friday 10:30 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 7, 2019
