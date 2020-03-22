Home

Joseph Bochniak
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
Joseph A. Bochniak, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Muscarello). Devoted father of Anthony (Elizabeth), Edward (Annie), Janet (Thomas) Simmonds, and Robert (Donna). Loving grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 3. Many years of service with Nabisco Brands-Chicago. Former fire and police commissioner (Village of Alsip) and longtime member of Our Lady of the Ridge choir. Private burial service Tuesday, March 24th, 2020. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Stay home and stay well. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 22, 2020
