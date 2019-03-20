|
|
Joseph B. Zeibert age 76. Longtime Chicago Heights resident, born and raised in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Fenger High School graduate. U.S. Army Veteran/Korean Theater. A plumber by trade, Joe was the owner of J&J Maintenance Services for over 30 years. Husband for 34 years of Cynthia nee Jensen. Father of Sarah (Matthew) Schwertfeger, Jason (Traci), Zachary and the late John Louis Zeibert. Stepfather of Joseph and the late Michael Dugan. Grandfather of Justin, Tyler (Megan), Ariana, Trever, Noah, Mackenzie and Hailey. Son of the late Barbara nee Chamberlain and Louis Joseph Zeibert. Brother of Marianne (Edward) Zaba, Christine (Larry) White and the late Monica (Robert) Vuich and Louis (Sue) Zeibert. Beloved uncle and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.) Chicago Heights on Sunday March 24th from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Lying in state Monday morning at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 10th St. & Ashland Ave., from 10:00 AM until time of funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 20, 2019