Joseph Ernst Pfeifer, age 88, of Yorkville, IL died peacefully at his residence on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born in Germany the son of the late Jakob and Anna (Steidel) Pfeifer.
Upon coming into the United States of America, he was drafted into the US Army where he served his new homeland honorably.
He was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Waltraud "Trudy" Pfeifer, three daughters Anita Simmons, Karen Pfeifer, Heidi (Bill) Simpson, a son Joe (Sherri) Pfeifer and a granddaughter Emma Pfeifer. He was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.
Visitation will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL.
Interment will take place at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities of Joliet Diocese, 519 W. Illinois St, Morris, IL
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020