Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St Patrick Catholic Church
406 Walnut Street
Yorkville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pfeifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ernst Pfeifer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Ernst Pfeifer Obituary
Joseph Ernst Pfeifer, age 88, of Yorkville, IL died peacefully at his residence on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born in Germany the son of the late Jakob and Anna (Steidel) Pfeifer.

Upon coming into the United States of America, he was drafted into the US Army where he served his new homeland honorably.

He was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Waltraud "Trudy" Pfeifer, three daughters Anita Simmons, Karen Pfeifer, Heidi (Bill) Simpson, a son Joe (Sherri) Pfeifer and a granddaughter Emma Pfeifer. He was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.

Visitation will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL.

Interment will take place at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities of Joliet Diocese, 519 W. Illinois St, Morris, IL

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -