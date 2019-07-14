|
Proud 50 year member of the Operating Engineers Local 150. Loving father of Joanna & Jaime Basile. Cherished papa of Matthew Joseph. Devoted son of the late; Oscar & Rose (nee Adduci) Basile. Dear brother of Carmella (late Edward) Hannon & Francine (Alan) Beemsterboer. Adored "Uncle Joe" & friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, July 16th from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Wednesday, July 17th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 300 S Riverside Plz Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606 would be appreciated. (708) 361.4235 www.kerryfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019