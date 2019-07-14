|
Joseph G. Lyson, Jr., age 82, passed away July 10, 2019. Born November 24, 1936. Joseph grew up in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. He married the love of his life, the late Marlene (Gulik) Lyson at St. Salomea Church. Joseph and Marlene moved to Calumet Park, Illinois, where Joe earned the nickname of Mr. Defense, cheering for the Calumet Park Rams Youth Football Team. Joe was a lifelong member of the Plumber's Local Union 130UA and an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Joseph and Marlene had eight children: Michelle (Donald) Sopkin, Melinda (late Thomas) Guitierrez, Joseph (late Monica) Lyson III, Barbara (Mike) Lyson, JoMarie Lyson, John (Debra) Lyson, (late) James Lyson, and Peter (Amie) Lyson. Joseph was loved dearly by his 20 grandchildren: Joshua, Zachariah, Stephanie, Cassidi, Rachael, Jimmy, Joseph, Jessica, Jacob, Jaclyn, Gabrielle, Savannah, Alexander, (late) Heather, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Samantha, Michael, Ryne, and Nicolette; and his 17 great grandchildren. Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Lyson, brother of the late Barbara (Joseph) Madon, son-in-law of the late Joseph and Ann Gulik, and brother-in-law to Steven Gulik, Josephine Kranenburg, and Joseph Gulik. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 3-8pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St Blue Island, IL 60406. Funeral Wednesday 10am Mass St Benedict 2339 York St, Blue Island, IL 60406. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 388-1636.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019