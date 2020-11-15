1/2
Joseph Gene Pancamo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Gene Pancamo. Age 85. Longtime Glenwood resident formerly of Chicago Heights and Chicago. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1953 and Prairie State College. United States Army Veteran. Retired Computer Drafting Engineer from Bimba Manufacturing and Amsco. Member of the Amaseno Lodge #3. Joseph enjoyed attending the Opera. Husband for 63 years of Maria Jean nee Ferventi. Son of the late Lena nee Pecora and Sam Pancamo-Paxin. Brother of Frances (Larry) Lewis, Sam (Tammy) Paxin, the late Tony (late Joan) Pancamo and Maddaline (Robert) Stevens. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday November 16th from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Joseph Church, Homewood. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Reposing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral
09:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Joseph Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Interment
Assumption Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved