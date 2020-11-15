Joseph Gene Pancamo. Age 85. Longtime Glenwood resident formerly of Chicago Heights and Chicago. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1953 and Prairie State College. United States Army Veteran. Retired Computer Drafting Engineer from Bimba Manufacturing and Amsco. Member of the Amaseno Lodge #3. Joseph enjoyed attending the Opera. Husband for 63 years of Maria Jean nee Ferventi. Son of the late Lena nee Pecora and Sam Pancamo-Paxin. Brother of Frances (Larry) Lewis, Sam (Tammy) Paxin, the late Tony (late Joan) Pancamo and Maddaline (Robert) Stevens. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday November 16th from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Joseph Church, Homewood. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
