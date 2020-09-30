1/1
Joseph J. Lewandowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Lewandowski, Age 47, Born into Eternal Life on September 27, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend to Jennifer (nee Neuman) for 19 years. Adored father of Lilly, James, and Lydia. Beloved son of Joseph Lewandowski and the late Mary Ellen (nee McShane). Dear brother of Ryan (Lisa) Lewandowski. Fond son-in-law of Dorothy Neuman, and brother-in-law to Patti (Brad) Gilman, Michael (Brian) Graves, and Teri (Jack) Huminsky. Fun-Loving "Uncle Joe" to Alyssa, Gavin, Ashley, Jack, Mason, Trent, and Brie. Joe was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Lewandowski and McShane families. He earned his educational degrees from College of DuPage, UIC, and earned his Master's Degree in High School Administration from Olivet Nazarene College. "Coach Lew" was a revered Physical Education Teacher and Water Polo Coach at Lockport Township H.S. for over 20 years. He is remembered as a great coach who motivated, inspired, and made a difference in the lives of countless students and athletes. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020, 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Chapel Service celebrating Joe's life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm with Rev. Thomas McCarthy, O.S.A. officiating. Memorials to benefit the Lewandowski children may be made to Jennifer Lewandowski, and forwarded c/o 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved