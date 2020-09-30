Joseph J. Lewandowski, Age 47, Born into Eternal Life on September 27, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend to Jennifer (nee Neuman) for 19 years. Adored father of Lilly, James, and Lydia. Beloved son of Joseph Lewandowski and the late Mary Ellen (nee McShane). Dear brother of Ryan (Lisa) Lewandowski. Fond son-in-law of Dorothy Neuman, and brother-in-law to Patti (Brad) Gilman, Michael (Brian) Graves, and Teri (Jack) Huminsky. Fun-Loving "Uncle Joe" to Alyssa, Gavin, Ashley, Jack, Mason, Trent, and Brie. Joe was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Lewandowski and McShane families. He earned his educational degrees from College of DuPage, UIC, and earned his Master's Degree in High School Administration from Olivet Nazarene College. "Coach Lew" was a revered Physical Education Teacher and Water Polo Coach at Lockport Township H.S. for over 20 years. He is remembered as a great coach who motivated, inspired, and made a difference in the lives of countless students and athletes. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020, 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Chapel Service celebrating Joe's life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm with Rev. Thomas McCarthy, O.S.A. officiating. Memorials to benefit the Lewandowski children may be made to Jennifer Lewandowski, and forwarded c/o 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com