|
|
Joseph J. Scalia, 80, of Orland Park, passed away February 13, 2020. Loving husband of Linda nee (Kotlinski); loving father of Joe (Barbara), Heather, Jason (Alise) and Jenny (Jason) Kuether and Step-father of Brian K; Cherished grandfather of Brian J (Jill), Tiffany, Sarah, Anne Marie, Joe, Jeremy, Joshua, Ava, Gianna, Noelle, Jake, Matt, and Ryan and Great-grandfather of M. J. and Lillian; Brother of Nathaniel Scalia and Uncle of Deedee, Steve, and David. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Carmella Scalia and his brother, Tony Scalia. Joe was a longtime member of the Pipefitters Union Local 597. Memorial mass will be held by Father J Finno on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Steven Deacon and Martyr Catholic Church, 17500 84th Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60487. Lunch to follow at Southfork Family Restaurant on Lagrange Road. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the .
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 20, 2020