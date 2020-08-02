Joseph M. Vitalo passed on July 5, 2020. He is survived by his only daughter Joyce Vitalo and cousins who loved him and miss him dearly. He was the son of Joseph and Carmen Vitalo and grew up in the Taylor St neighborhood in Chicago. He died after a long battle with diabetes and other complications. He will be interned with his parents and grand parents at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his name can be made to the American Diabetes Association.





