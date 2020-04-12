Home

Joseph P. Pesavento. Age 90. Matteson resident formerly of Glenwood and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1949. United States Army Korean War Veteran. Worked as a Restaurant Manager for over 35 years at Pesavento's on Front Street. Afterwards retired Marble Setter Helper. Husband for 65 years of Josephine G. nee Pusateri. Father of Michael (Debra) Pesavento, Eugene (June) Pesavento and the late Steven (late Nancy) Pesavento. Grandfather of Joanne Pesavento, Michelle (Ryan) Blanch, Michael Williams, Gina and Nicholas Pesavento. Great grandfather of Ava Brown, Jaiden Brown, Tyler, Aden, Anna, Noah, Sadie Blanch and Jonah Williams. Brother of the late Aldo (late Sandy) Pesavento. Uncle and friend of many. Due to the current circumstance burial services were private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020
