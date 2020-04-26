|
Joseph R. Pigato, age 82, a long-time resident of Olympia Fields, Illinois died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born December 13, 1937, in the Pullman neighborhood in Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Benedict) Pigato, loving father of Joseph (Monica), Lisanne (Kevin) Pugliese and Maria (Patrick) Long, devoted son of the late Bruno and Emma Pigato, adored "Papa" of Sofia Pigato; Brendan, Daniel and Maddy Pugliese; and Caitlin, Charlie and Bennett Long, dear brother of Edie Adduci and caring uncle of a niece and nephews.
Joe attended Mendel Catholic High School, where he played basketball and baseball. During high school, he took the train to his job caddying at Olympia Fields Country Club and aspired to be a member someday. He fulfilled that dream and greatly enjoyed family events and golfing with his buddies at OFCC for many years. Joe loved competing in club tournaments and was proud to have won the Chuck Tanis Sweepstakes in 1984 and 2006. He was a member and avid contributor to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation.
Joe graduated from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, in 1960, where he majored in Liberal Arts and played basketball. He graduated from the DePaul University College of Law in 1963. Joe practiced law for forty-nine years, and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with and helping his clients in his general practice firm in Chicago Heights. He was a proud member of the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States and Association of Trial Lawyers of America.
Joe and Mary were married in Chicago in June 1965. They enjoyed traveling and spending winters with their many dear friends in Florida. As a father, Joe was very involved, kind and supportive of his children, and later their spouses. He would liven any gathering and was the source of frequent laughter with his wit and humor. Joe took great joy in surprising his children (and Mary) with kind gestures such as showing up to a little league game with a new puppy, their beloved Pepper. He adored his grandchildren and took them on Disney cruises, enjoyed spending time with them in Florida, being together for holidays, and most of all celebrating their accomplishments.
Joe's family is very thankful for the wonderful care he received during his illness from COVID-19. Contributions to those caring for victims of the virus, the Evans Scholars Foundation, or performing an act of kindness to someone in need in Joe's memory would be appreciated.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2020