|
|
Joseph S. Uhlman age 89, longtime resident of Chicago Heights passed away on February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sarah nee Bolsinger (2009); loving father of the late Kathy (Bruce) Myhre; cherished grandfather of Allison Myhre. He served proudly in the United States Marines.
Visitation Friday, February 14th from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Saturday leaving at 9:15 A.M. from the funeral home going to St. Kieran Catholic Church for Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 A.M. at 724 W. 195th Street, Chicago Heights, Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 13, 2020