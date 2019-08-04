|
Joseph T. Green, at rest July 16, 2018, late of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Burbank, Illinois. Joseph was born in the South Chicago neighborhood on February 28, 1937 to his parents Joseph and Mary (nee Devoy) Green/Zielinski. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Smith) Green. Loving father of Jacqueline Green and Barbara (late Douglas) Raines. Devoted grandfather of Gregory Blazek. Dearest brother of Ruth (late Leonard) Glazewski. A memorial was held on August 26, 2018 with friends and family to pay tribute to Joe and his beloved Cubs.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019