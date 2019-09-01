|
It is with a heavy heart we announce Joseph W. Hanba, born August 8, 1941, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Brigitte and loving father of Monica (Tony) Fanelle and Nick (Virva) Hanba. Cherished grandfather of Anthony (Maci) Viggiani, Alexandra Viggiani, Nikki Viggiani, Elias Hanba, Leila Hanba and great grandfather of Francesca Viggiani, and a friend to all who knew him. The family cordially extends an invitation to join us in celebrating his life on September 11, 2019, (6:00pm to 9:00pm) at the E.G Simpson Clubhouse, Lake Katherine Nature Center, 7402 West Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights, Il. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , at, alz.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 1, 2019