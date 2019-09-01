Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hanba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Hanba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Hanba Obituary
It is with a heavy heart we announce Joseph W. Hanba, born August 8, 1941, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019.  Beloved husband of Brigitte and loving father of Monica (Tony) Fanelle and Nick (Virva) Hanba. Cherished grandfather of Anthony (Maci) Viggiani, Alexandra Viggiani, Nikki Viggiani, Elias Hanba, Leila Hanba and great grandfather of Francesca Viggiani, and a friend to all who knew him. The family cordially extends an invitation to join us in celebrating his life on September 11, 2019, (6:00pm to 9:00pm) at the E.G Simpson Clubhouse, Lake Katherine Nature Center, 7402 West Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights, Il. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , at, alz.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.