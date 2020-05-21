Josephine C Heinze, nee Elardi, age 94, of Colorado Springs, CO, Formerly of Chicago Heights passed peacefully on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" M. Heinze. Loving mother of Jane (Jim) Schultz, Mickey (Rick) Hartig, Marielle (Joe) Zagone, Joan Selman, the late John Heinze Jr, and the late Mary Jo Heinze. Cherished Nana of 6. Big Nana and Nana Pena of 12. Dear sister of Sara Kozub, Gen Brei and brother Joe Elardi. Fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear daughter of the late Gondolfo and late Sarah Lacorte-Elardi. Josephine was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Private Family Service to be held at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Interment at Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL.
A Celebration of Life Gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials to The National MS Society, Pikes Peak Hospice, Colorado Spring or St. Agnes Church, Chicago Heights appreciated. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com or call 708-755-6100.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 21, 2020.