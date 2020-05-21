Josephine C. Heinze
1925 - 2020
Josephine C Heinze, nee Elardi, age 94, of Colorado Springs, CO, Formerly of Chicago Heights passed peacefully on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" M. Heinze. Loving mother of Jane (Jim) Schultz, Mickey (Rick) Hartig, Marielle (Joe) Zagone, Joan Selman, the late John Heinze Jr, and the late Mary Jo Heinze. Cherished Nana of 6. Big Nana and Nana Pena of 12. Dear sister of Sara Kozub, Gen Brei and brother Joe Elardi. Fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear daughter of the late Gondolfo and late Sarah Lacorte-Elardi. Josephine was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Private Family Service to be held at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Interment at Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL.

A Celebration of Life Gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials to The National MS Society, Pikes Peak Hospice, Colorado Spring or St. Agnes Church, Chicago Heights appreciated. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com or call 708-755-6100.


Published in SouthtownStar on May 21, 2020.
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
May 15, 2020
Loving , sweet soul. You will be missed dearly. An honor to have had you in my life,Nana Jo!
Sandra Chavez
Friend
May 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all. May she rest in peace.
Lois Lane
Friend
May 13, 2020
My deepest condolences.
Patricia Mosher (Brei)
Family
May 13, 2020
I will miss you, Aunt Pena. My heart and thoughts are with the family.
JoAnn Berge (Brei)
Family
May 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike & Mary Ellen Harris
Friend
