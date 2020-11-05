age 96 passed away on November 2, 2020; former resident of Matteson, IL
beloved wife of the late Robert E. Seaman; loving mother of Brian Seaman; dearest sister of the late Raymond (Peggy) , Steve (the late Rose) and Rudy Pikna; dear aunt of one niece and four nephews. Josephine was a member of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church for over 60 years, she was also a 40 year employee at Jewel Food Stores in Chicago Heights, Harvey and Park Forest and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan.
Visitation Friday 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Hirsch & Lain-Sullivan Funeral Homes' 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL. Interment Calvary Cemetery
For information or to express your condolences visit our online guest book, 708-748-3800 or www.hirschfuneralhome.com