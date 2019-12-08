|
Josephine "J.C." Ciccone, 86, was a truly unforgettable woman who lit up a room and spread love and laughter every day of her life. On October 31, 2019 Josephine passed away surrounded by her loving family. She resided part time with her children and grandchildren in Manhattan, Illinois and Deltona, Florida.
She married the love of her life, Carmine Ciccone, and they relocated from New York to Illinois. She worked for many years as a head waitress at Tivoli and receptionist at CC Express Hair Salon. They raised their five children Rose Kinney, Genny Paciorek, Joey Ciccone, Nick Ciccone, and Carmine Ciccone in Richton Park and Matteson. Their spouses Mike Kinney, Joe Paciorek, Robina, Anne, and Maryann Ciccone all carried a special place in their heart for her. Her grandchildren Jayson Purdy, Joe, Mia, Laura, and Nick Paciorek, Marissa and Robert Norwick, Lola, Rob, and Eric Ciccone cared for her dearly. She was a wonderful Nonna to her great-grandchildren Isabella, Addison, Mariano, Eli, Joey, Wesley, Ricky, and Charlie. She treasured every moment spent with her family and her family treasured every moment spent with her.
There will be a gathering of family & friends from 9:30am-11am, followed by a mass at 11am Monday December 16th at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 8, 2019